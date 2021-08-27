TENT (TENT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44,628.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $875,694.51 and approximately $44,628.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00307385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00139173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00173602 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002187 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,251,960 coins and its circulating supply is 38,174,868 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

