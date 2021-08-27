Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $242,299.80 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00.

TENB stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

