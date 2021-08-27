Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.08

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 17660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

