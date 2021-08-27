Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $12.84 on Friday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

