TD Securities Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.82.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.97 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.59 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

