Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

