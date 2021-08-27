Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren Sells 1,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $16,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $2,244,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

