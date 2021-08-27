Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTK. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

TTK opened at €14.16 ($16.66) on Monday. Takkt has a 52-week low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a 52-week high of €14.46 ($17.01). The company has a market capitalization of $929.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.91.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

