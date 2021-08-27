T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $218.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $220.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

