Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.22% of Synopsys worth $513,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3,345.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.55. 10,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $327.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

