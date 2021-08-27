Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.09

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 167292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 265.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

