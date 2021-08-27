Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $378,596.54

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $378,596.54 and approximately $72.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

