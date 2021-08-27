Swarm City Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $360,135.53 and approximately $50.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

