SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

CSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of CSTL opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock worth $10,468,025. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.