SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.80 million and a P/E ratio of -26.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.