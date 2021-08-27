SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $560.76. 290,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.11.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

