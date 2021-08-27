Sureserve Group’s (SUR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.52. The stock has a market cap of £149.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

In other news, insider Nick Winks bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

