Supernova Partners Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,492 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,829% compared to the average daily volume of 181 call options.

Supernova Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 59,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

