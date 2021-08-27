Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,448. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

