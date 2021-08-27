Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 889,568 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,550,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

