Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

