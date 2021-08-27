Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 9,033 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 250,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.44. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

