Summit Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of QAD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 113,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.31.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

