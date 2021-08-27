Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.89. 1,626,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,035. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

