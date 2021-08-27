Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on September 19th

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Summerset Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.
About Summerset Group
