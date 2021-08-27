Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 8.53% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of QSI opened at $8.88 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

