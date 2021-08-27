Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 8.53% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of QSI opened at $8.88 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.
Quantum-Si Profile
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.