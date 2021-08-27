Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,564 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackBerry worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.