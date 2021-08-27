Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,559 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio grew its position in PPD by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPD by 2,538.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD opened at $46.35 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

