Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 122,855 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,855 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

