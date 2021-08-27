Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 122,194 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of AGNC Investment worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

