Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336,198 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 343,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Kinross Gold worth $27,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

