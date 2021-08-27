Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,041,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of IMO opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -108.54%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

