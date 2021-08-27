Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of AMERCO worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 12.6% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 103.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $660.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $666.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

