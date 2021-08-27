Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vipshop worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $72,778,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $59,415,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

VIPS opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.