Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Guidewire Software worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

