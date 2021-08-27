Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

SNAX stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of -0.01.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

