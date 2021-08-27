Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 658 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HRL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

