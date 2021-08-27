Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 588 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.00. 5,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

