Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.