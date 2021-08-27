Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,351. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

