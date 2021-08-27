Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 104 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,256. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.08 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

