Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 4,971 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

IUSB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

