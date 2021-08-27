Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,084,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

