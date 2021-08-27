Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $105.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

