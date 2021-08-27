Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,706% compared to the average volume of 425 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

