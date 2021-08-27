Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Willis Towers Watson Public Call Options (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of 244% compared to the average volume of 921 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

