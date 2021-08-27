Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

