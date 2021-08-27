Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.50

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 10545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STVN. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

