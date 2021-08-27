Stenprop (LON:STP) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.00

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 18742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.25).

The company has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Stenprop’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Stenprop news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

