Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

